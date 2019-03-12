Seeing AI app for blind or low vision users gets feature updates, native iPad support

Microsoft has updated the Seeing AI app for iOS users today, further expanding its feature set for those who are blind or with low vision. The update now allows users to tap an object captured from the camera to hear a description of the item. Additionally, the app now works natively on the iPad, giving users a larger display canvas to use as well as enabling the app to be used at work or in schools where cellular devices might not be permitted.

Microsoft has also made improvements to the app’s channels, allowing users to customize the order in which they are listed. The company has also moved the face recognition feature to the main screen of the Person channel, making it easier and quicker to access. Furthermore, the app will also provide audio cues when processing images from other third-party apps.

For those who might not have heard of the app until now, Seeing AI allows users to observe the world around them from the cameras of their smartphone. As can be understood from its name, it uses AI to recognize objects, such as text, documents, people, money, products, colors, and even hand written notes. It’s available for free on the App Store, for anyone who might find it useful.

Microsoft has been heavily invested in the differently-abled for some time now, even if not everyone knows about all its products just yet. Recently, the company ran a commercial during the Super Bowl for the Xbox Adaptive controller, a device to make it easier for such children to play Xbox One games at nearly the same level as the majority.