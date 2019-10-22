Microsoft Whiteboard app updates on iOS and Windows 10 with new templates feature

The iOS Microsoft Whiteboard app updated to Version 19.11007.0 earlier today. This latest app update for Microsoft’s cloud-based sketching app includes some subtle UI changes for improved accessibility and unlocks the new template feature which is in public preview and was also made available on the Windows app several days ago.

Templates, as the feature’s name suggests, provides the user with a variety of pre-made templates when beginning a digital whiteboard within Microsoft Whiteboard. Some of the templates currently available in the public preview are Brainstorming, Effective meeting, KANBAN sprint planning, SWOT analysis, Problem solving, Project planning, Retrospective, Project milestones, and KWL (Know, Wonder, Learn) for education.

Here’s the official release notes for the latest iOS update:

This release has updates that should make it much easier to organize ideas and structure meetings. Templates: Now in public preview, collaborative templates can be inserted on the canvas for brainstorming, sprint planning, and more. Lots of bug fixes, including several accessibility improvements!

Microsoft Whiteboard is a free app that allows its users to write or draw on digital whiteboards and sync them to other devices via the Windows 10 or iOS apps and the web.

Do you use Microsoft Whiteboard? Let us know how you use it in the comments below